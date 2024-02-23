Visit ASU Alumni

Feb. 23, 2024

Style Unlocked: Pretty Is in the Air

Zimmermann Natura Lasercut Halter Dress | $3,750; Zimmermann Celesta Ballerina Shoes | $575; Zimmermann Orb Earrings | $475; Zimmermann, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale zimmermann.com

Spring Fling

Fresh looks for event season

Starlight Brocade Dress | $498

Kate Spade, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale

katespade.com

Silvana Clutch | $298

Reformation, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale

thereformation.com 

Clairene Jacket | $595

Theory

theory.com

Knotted Cutout Gown | $2,795
Nordstrom, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale
nordstrom.com

Johanna Ortiz Maxi Dress | $1,550
Saks Fifth Avenue, Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix
saksfifthavenue.com

PG Designs Gold Hoops | $68
ALIXANDRA BLUE, Phoenix
shopalix.com

Tank Louis Cartier Watch | $13,000
Cartier, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale
cartier.com

Easy to the Max

Flow from day to night

Laurel Tweed Dress | $598

Veronica Beard, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale

veronicabeard.com

Desmond Loafer | $138

Evereve, Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix

evereve.com

Ellis Tweed Dress | $495

Alice + Olivia, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale

aliceandolivia.com

Desmond Loafer | $138

Evereve, Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix

evereve.com

Custom Jacket | $375

Gorgeous Things, Old Town Scottsdale

shopgorgeousthings.com

Fashion Frills

Light and bright for the season

Sporty Kate Pump | $845

Christian Louboutin, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale

christianlouboutin.com

Cruz Sunglasses | $34

Vida Moulin at The Frederick, Phoenix

vidamoulin.com

Symbole Wool and Cashmere Scarf | $650

Prada, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale

prada.com

Bonbon Sunhat | $475

Helen Kaminski

helenkaminski.com

CashSoft Cardigan | $69.95

Gap, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale

gap.com

Mach & Mach Top-Handle Satin Bag | $925

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale

neimanmarcus.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
