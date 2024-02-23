Style Unlocked: Pretty Is in the Air
Spring Fling
Fresh looks for event season
Starlight Brocade Dress | $498
Kate Spade, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale
Silvana Clutch | $298
Reformation, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale
Clairene Jacket | $595
Theory
Knotted Cutout Gown | $2,795
Nordstrom, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale
nordstrom.com
Johanna Ortiz Maxi Dress | $1,550
Saks Fifth Avenue, Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix
saksfifthavenue.com
PG Designs Gold Hoops | $68
ALIXANDRA BLUE, Phoenix
shopalix.com
Tank Louis Cartier Watch | $13,000
Cartier, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale
cartier.com
Easy to the Max
Flow from day to night
Laurel Tweed Dress | $598
Veronica Beard, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale
Ellis Tweed Dress | $495
Alice + Olivia, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale
Custom Jacket | $375
Gorgeous Things, Old Town Scottsdale
Fashion Frills
Light and bright for the season
Sporty Kate Pump | $845
Christian Louboutin, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale
Cruz Sunglasses | $34
Vida Moulin at The Frederick, Phoenix
Symbole Wool and Cashmere Scarf | $650
Prada, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale
Bonbon Sunhat | $475
Helen Kaminski
CashSoft Cardigan | $69.95
Gap, Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale
Mach & Mach Top-Handle Satin Bag | $925
Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale