Style Unlocked: Get to Know The Frederick 

The Frederick is a hidden gem in the middle of North Central Phoenix. With its retro-contemporary vibe of buildings surrounding a central lawn, it’s the perfect setting to grab a coffee or indulge in retail therapy. Fortunately, there’s a local-favorite coffee shop, and the center will soon be buzzing with a new 2,500-square-foot restaurant.

With a public relations and marketing background, Chantell Moulin Nighswonger had always dreamed of opening her own boutique. So, after moving back to Arizona (and with urging from her husband, Kevin), she decided to put her dream into action. Over five years, VIDA | MOULIN amassed a loyal customer base and outgrew its space, leaving Nighswonger to consider her options.

Though it appeared to be an old office complex begging for a revamp, the Nighswongers knew the mid-century building and serene courtyard had incredible potential and was ideally located for a neighborhood shop & dine destination. In addition to a new home for VIDA | MOULIN, Nighswonger envisioned a center with complementary, like-minded businesses where the shops could collaborate and the surrounding community would enjoy gathering. Built in 1963, the now-modernized complex is named after the original architect, Frederick Weaver. “While initially we weren’t looking to take on as big of a project as The Frederick, we quickly realized there was a huge hole in the market for smaller spaces in a unique setting with multiple retailers,” Nighswonger said.

True to her vision, Nighswonger curated nine local businesses to fill the space, eight owned by women. She had known several of the business owners for years and admired their work ethic, plus their connection to the Phoenix community. “I joked that if I could also enjoy a glass of wine with them, I knew they would be a fit,” she said. “At the end of the day, my goal was to create a place full of my favorite types of local businesses — a place you could take out-of-town guests to show them how cool the city is.”

To learn more, go to thefredphx.com.

At the Fred

Vida Moulin

With a beachy-boho vibe, this boutique does a fabulous job dressing customers for everything from the weekend to special events. It also features a unique selection of accessories, shoes and gift items. vidamoulin.com

Cricket + Ruby

Known for unique, small brands you’d typically only find online, Cricket + Ruby is a modern baby and children’s boutique. The owners make it a point to host regular community events to bring families and fun to The Fred. cricketandruby.com

Berdena’s Coffee Shop

Go for the lavender latte; stay for the vibe. The only male-owned business at The Frederick, Jonathan Madrigal’s shop has quickly become a habit for those living and working in the area. In addition to coffee drinks, the menu includes tea, breakfast sandwiches and more. berdenas.com

Metalmark Fine Jewelry

Named for a butterfly species with gold markings, Metalmark is a fine jewelry boutique featuring both emerging and established designers from around the globe. Owners Samantha Larkins and Mary Leppert have created a more intimate, less intimidating approach to shopping for fine jewelry and specialize in custom designs and wedding rings. metalmarkfinejewelry.com

MELT by Melissa

Known as a brow magician, Melissa Pruett has created a wonderful self-care experience for her clientele, from the start of their service to the moment they walk out the door. The MELT menu includes brows, lashes, skincare, sugaring, spray tanning and microblading. meltbymelissa.com

Form Floral

Known for their stunning event offerings, Form Floral has created a special space with an amazing Instagrammable floral wall where customers can create their own bouquet or hand it over to the experts. formfloral.com

Creative Kind

Creative Kind features unique, primarily locally made gifts, including stationery, home décor, health & beauty and greeting cards as well as build-your-own gift boxes and custom gifting services. Private workshops are held in The Fred’s courtyard — think macrame, painting and embroidery. creativekindshop.com

Batea Boutique

Batea is filled with thoughtfully curated items, ranging from clothing and home décor to gifts and vintage pieces. The owner has a discerning eye for quality vintage and design, so you’re sure to discover a treasure for yourself or others. bateaboutique.com

Mahalo Made

A crave-worthy treat, Mahalo Made serves up Japanese-style shave ice. Made daily with fresh fruit and ingredients, the shop features an ever-changing special menu based on the season. Run, don’t walk, especially now that warm weather has arrived — the shop often sells out!

