Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Sept. 1, 2023

Style Unlocked: Accessories Are the Moment 

Rising Sun Removable Wallpaper, 24”x144” | $150 | West Elm, Central Phoenix westelm.com

Happy at Home 

Creative finds for your sanctuary.

 

MacKenzie-Childs Beverage Hostess $328

Saks Fifth Avenue, Phoenix

saksfifthavenue.com

Baccarat Crystal Butterfly |$280

Saks Fifth Avenue, Phoenix

saksfifthavenue.com

Mini Candy Jar | $280

Busted 2 Bangin, Scottsdale

Busted2bangin.com 

Gold Metal Leaf Mirror | $204.99

World Market, Glendale

worldmarket.com

Agate Coasters | $34

Arhaus, Biltmore 

arhaus.com 

George Kovacs Bronze Chandelier $489.95

Lamps Plus, Chandler and Scottsdale locations

lampsplus.com

Cowhide Stool |$179

Global Home, Phoenix

globalhomeaz.com

Handmade Ceramic Butter Dish | $120

Ella Levinson Ceramics, Glendale

ellalevinsonceramics.com

Success Is in the Details

Accessories at work

 

Nellie Hook | $28

Anthropologie, several Valley locations 

anthropologie.com

Mixed Media Painting on Canvas | $1,500

Minted

minted.com

SÖNDRUM Wall Clock | $24.99

IKEA, Tempe 

ikea.com

Bone Inlay Tray | $195

Tierra Del Lagarto, Scottsdale 

tierradellagarto.com

Faux Succulent in Cement Pot | $135

Bungalow, Scottsdale

bungalowfurniture.com

Montblanc Platinum-Coated LeGrand Ballpoint Pen |$510

Nordstrom, Scottsdale

nordstrom.com

Patio Weather

Natural Design

 

Firewood Carrier | $48

Burke Decor

burkedecor.com 

TUUCI® Master Cantilever Umbrella |$4,600

RH, Phoenix 

rh.com

Handwoven Rug, 8’x10’  | $1,894

Annie Selke

annieselke.com 

Bang & Olufsen Portable Speaker $1,199

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale

neimanmarcus.com

Cheers! Cups |$18

Pagoda Lane, Paradise Valley

pagodalane.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
More in: Magazine, Style Unlocked
Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Style Unlocked: Accessories Are the Moment 

Style Unlocked: Accessories Are the Moment 

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: Artists Known

A 2nd Act: Artists Known

Bookmarked: Lawrence Bell

Bookmarked: Lawrence Bell

Chula Highlights Seafood & Sustainability

Chula Highlights Seafood & Sustainability

Back to Top