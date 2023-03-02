Style Unlocked: 5 Haute Tips for a Spring Fashion Refresh

Spring has arrived in the Valley of the Sun, and with it, a plethora of fun, flirty fashion. The hottest trends for 2023 focus on the feminine with a nod to decades past. Think romantic dresses with voluminous sleeves and sweet tops fit for a princess, as well as sexy sheers and body-skimming shapes. To tame ultra-girly pieces, tailored blazers, new denim and structured handbags are also on the fashion scene.

Bright, optimistic shades of pink, tangerine, red, green and blue are front and center in spring collections and promise to bring joy to your wardrobe. Softer hues of steel blue, rose, cream and tan are also on trend right now.

In addition, with more people than ever working at home and today’s overloaded schedules, the line between day and evening dressing is growing increasingly blurred. The solution? Layers. A dress or pants paired with a blazer for meetings can be easily restyled for a night out with a quick change of accessories and switching tailored pieces for off-duty ones.

Here are five ways to elevate your wardrobe this spring.

1. Boost your mood with magenta. Named Pantone’s “Color of the Year” for 2023, Viva Magenta is a flattering shade of reddish pink and an entrance-maker to boot. Add this bold hue to your spring lineup in the form of a jaw-dropping cocktail dress or statement bag to enhance your look. For a subtler nod to this vibrant color, style any ensemble with a pop of magenta in the form of a scarf, belt, footwear or sunnies. Dress: Amanda Uprichard, Handbag: Valentino, both from Saks Fifth Avenue

2. Embrace the balletcore aesthetic. Romance is in the air. Inspired by ballerinas and dancewear, balletcore is essentially all things girly, including tulle, lace, ruffles, sheer layers and volume. If you want an excuse to wear a tutu-inspired skirt, go for it! Just keep your top fitted and simple. If tutus aren’t your thing, a dress with sheer, flowy layers or a flared skirt and voluminous sleeves also fit in this trend. A beautiful, structured bag balances the frillier pieces. Dress: PatBO, Saks Fifth Avenue

3. Refresh your denim uniform. Flared jeans are super flattering (hello, long, lean lines!) and are the denim style of the moment. Pair with a shorter statement top and chunky shoes for the most balanced proportion. If straight-leg jeans are more your style, uplevel the look with a cropped or fitted top and boyfriend blazer. Complete the ensemble with chunky sneaks or platforms. Blazer: Mable, Top: WeWoreWhat, Jeans: Pistola, all from Vida Moulin

4. Indulge in sequins for daytime. The secret to successfully styling sequins for day is to pair your sparkles with tailored pieces and classic accessories. This nude-tone sequin dress layered with a leather blazer and accessorized with a tote and pumps looks oh-so-fashionable for a luncheon or event. For evening, the blazer comes off. Simply add evening sandals and a clutch for cocktails or dinner. Blazer: Veronica Beard, Dress: ASTR the Label, both from Saks Fifth Avenue

5. Invest in the perfect pair of platforms. An ode to the ‘70s, platforms are having a revival. Not only are they super hip and edgy, but these iconic shoes are more comfortable than stilettos. However, depending on the height of the platform, they can be a little tippy, so be careful. That said, the obsession is real, and choosing just one pair from all the bright spring colors is a serious challenge. From Mary Janes to open-toe styles, platforms are perfect for day or night and play well with everything from jeans to cocktail dresses. Shoes: Valentino, Saks Fifth Avenue

One final note, fashion is meant to be fun and inspire confidence, so embrace the trends and styles that flatter and best suit YOU!

