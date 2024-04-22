Restaurant Road Trip: Flagstaff for Foodies

When summer temperatures rise in Phoenix, locals look to escape the heat. Just a couple of hours north, they can enjoy cooler temps and a wide variety of dining options.

“With more than 200 restaurants, Flagstaff offers family-friendly barbecue, pizza and burger spots that have a strong following, as well as four James Beard Award semifinalists within walking distance of one another in historic downtown,” said Ryan Randazzo from Discover Flagstaff. “Flagstaff has grown from a place with a handful of local favorites to a full-fledged dining destination.”

Here are a few favorite eateries to check out.

Annex Cocktail Lounge This lounge started as an annex to Tinderbox Kitchen. It offers an extensive selection of cocktails and spirits and menu items that honor the Basque history of the building through ingredients, spices, flavors and presentation. annexcocktaillounge.com

Atria Housed in an intimate, airy space, Atria features seasonal, modern American fare handcrafted with farm-fresh, locally grown ingredients. In 2022, chef Rochelle Daniel was a James Beard semifinalist. atriarestaurant.com

Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar Located two blocks from downtown inside a historic brick carriage house, Brix offers fine dining in a casual atmosphere. It serves seasonal cuisine made with fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers and ranchers. brixflagstaff.com

Forêt

This French-inspired cafe offers coffee, a full menu and fresh pastries. Chef/owner Sam Greenhalgh was nominated as a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2024. foretflagstaff.com

MartAnne’s Breakfast Palace Known as the house that chilaquiles built, MartAnne’s Breakfast Palace is a family-owned Latin-inspired restaurant. It’s open for lunch and dinner, offering spicy flavors and colorful decor. martannes.com

Oeno Wine Lounge Oeno is the ancient Greek word for wine. Located in the heart of downtown, Oeno offers a selection of curated and diverse wines, beers and light bites. Guests can also order food from the nearby Shift Kitchen and Bar. oenoflg.com

Pizzicletta Flagstaff locals and visitors love the Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas that cook in 90 seconds. With one of its two downtown Flagstaff locations inside Dark Sky Brewing, the pizzas are known for pairing well with local beer. The location on Phoenix Avenue offers a selection of Italian wines. pizzicletta.com Photo courtesy of Cameron Clark

Proper Meats + Provisions A James Beard Award semifinalist in 2023, Proper Meats + Provisions is a popular butcher and deli with made-to-order sandwiches, boards, salads and more, along with beer and wine. propermeats.com

Shift Kitchen and Bar Shift offers bold flavors, a locally driven menu and artfully composed plates with a casual and approachable ambiance. Chef Christian Lowe was a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. shiftflg.com

Teatro Italian Food and Wine Teatro (the Italian word for theater) Italian Food and Wine is set in a former theater and offers a culinary journey through the regions of Italy, from handmade pasta to grilled meats and seafood. teatroitalianfoodandwine.com