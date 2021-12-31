Modern Home Office: Create a Stylish and Functional Working Space

Andrea Moseley, the president and CEO of AWE Corporate Interiors, has more than 37 years of success in the commercial furniture industry. Her long association with the industry and the local market prompted her to create AWE Corporate Interiors in 2004. She combines her knowledge of furniture products and applications for a variety of budgets, needs and desires to ensure client satisfaction.

AWE Corporate Interiors’ focus has always been commercial furniture for corporations, healthcare and hospitality spaces. However, since the start of the pandemic, the company has received many requests for a more comfortable chair, sit-to-stand workstation, and storage that doesn’t take up a lot of space in the home.

It’s obvious at this point that some people are working remotely permanently. For those staying at home, one décor project that has been the priority is the office. Moseley shares professional tips and trends, whether you are planning a new working environment in your home or need to refresh your current office space.

One major 2022 home office trend that the pros are keeping their eyes on: a desk that does it all. It’s not

just about form or style — it’s about both. Larger desks and an emphasis on comfort will be top of mind going into the new year.

“Sit-to-stand desks and monitor arms create an awesome aesthetic working environment,” Moseley said.

You can get as creative as you want — or keep things neutral and balanced. But what are the most important factors to keep in mind?

“When setting up a home office, you need to consider the hours you spend at a desk. Many people forget to practice good ergonomics while working, which can cause a variety of aches and pains,” Moseley said.

Good ergonomics can start with a good chair that has lumbar support and height adjustment that fits your body. “We often recommend a sit-to-stand workstation to help provide movement throughout the day,” Moseley said.

A solid tip for good ergonomics is to raise your chair up all the way every day and lower it so that your thighs are parallel to the ground. “This is also important for maintenance of the chair,” Moseley said.

AWE Corporate Interiors’ focus has always been commercial furniture, but the pandemic led to more home office requests.

“It is the same process we follow for commercial furniture purchases. The client reaches out, tells us what they are looking for, and we provide options based on budget,” Moseley said. “Soon we will have several options accessible from our website for consumers to order. They will have a direct ship option, or we will provide labor for installation.”

All products are available at sitonit.net.