Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Europe in Scottsdale

Hera Ambrosio opened Zingara Market to share her background, travels and restaurant experience. She was born in Brazil and grew up in her family’s restaurants in Italy before moving to Arizona, where her family has been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years.

“The restaurant business is my passion,” she said. “I love food, I love wine, and I love sharing my culture with people. I wanted to create a beautiful place for people to meet to enjoy great coffee, food and company.”

After working in her family’s Italian restaurant for years, Ambrosio decided to open her own restaurant close to her family’s Casa Mia restaurant in Scottsdale. She opened Zingara Market in August 2023.

Zingara, which translates to “gypsy woman” in Italian, offers coffee, pastries, grab-and-go items, wine and all-day dining. The market sells a variety of European goods, ranging from olive oils and pasta to cutlery and candles.

“This neighborhood needed a restaurant like this, where people could meet any time of day, from having coffee and pastries in the morning to having wine and dinner,” Ambrosio said.

Opening the restaurant was a new experience for Ambrosio, and she was involved in every aspect of the design, from the space to the menu to the plating.

Zingara’s menu was created by Ambrosio and chef Jordan Adams and features authentic dishes from Italy, France and Spain, as well as wine selections from Europe. Menu favorites include dates stuffed with Iberico pork chorizo and guanciale, meatballs made with American wagyu beef and Iberico pork, Spanish octopus with forbidden rice, and Gambas al Ajillo, a Spanish shrimp dish with garlic, lemon and chili flakes. The dessert menu offers brown butter chocolate pave and croissant pudding with a salted caramel bourbon sauce.

Ambrosio has received positive feedback. “I have built relationships in the local community working at my family’s restaurant for many years,” she said. “People thank me for bringing this concept to the neighborhood.”

To learn more, visit zingaramarket.com.