May 31, 2023

Key to the Good Life: Summer Lovin'

Turn up the heat with beach, mountain and cruise vacation styles

 

Waves for Days
Vitamin SEA is always a good idea

Gold Chain One-Piece | $275 

Same Los Angeles,

samelosangeles.com

Daydream Sunglasses | $89 

Muse Apparel, Phoenix 

shopatmuse.com

White and Black Linen, Cashmere and Silk Knit T-Shirt | $1,500

Dior, Scottsdale

dior.com

Classic Awning Striped Beach Towel | $49.50 

Pottery Barn, several Valley locations

potterybarn.com

Percival Eau de Parfum, 2.5 oz | $250 

Parfums de Marly 

Nordstrom, Chandler and Scottsdale locations

nordstrom.com

Cooling Cosmetic Bag | $130

Bergy Bag

bergybag.com

Nature Is Calling
Fresh looks for a mountain getaway

Nichols Plaid Wool Thicket Jacket | $2,995

Ralph Lauren, Biltmore Fashion Park

ralphlauren.com

Men’s Armstrong Hiking Boots | $850 

Canada Goose, 

Saks Fifth Avenue, Biltmore Fashion Park

saksfifthavenue.com

Cashmere Throw Blanket | $398

Faherty, 

Faherty.com

Glamping Teakwood and Leather Candle | $26 

Anecdote Candles, 

ancecdotecandles.com

Tiggy Short Utility Playsuit | $695

Zimmermann,

zimmermann.com

Detox Dry Shampoo, 1.4 oz | $14

Drybar, several Valley locations

drybar.com

Bon Voyage
Cruising into vacay mode

UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen | $38

EltaMD Skincare, 

eltamd.com

Fashion Emergency Kit | $90

The Rescue Kit Company, 

therescuekitco.com

Portofino Automatic 34 | $6,500

IWC Schaffhausen, Scottsdale Fashion Square

iwc.com

Paloma Clutch | $1,490

Christian Louboutin, Scottsdale Fashion Square

us.christianlouboutin.com

Alex Perry Greyson Strapless Twisted Velvet Gown | $2,800

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale Fashion Square

neimanmarcus.com

Longwear Nail Colour, Cruise | $30

Chanel, several Valley locations

chanel.com 

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
