March 3, 2023

Key to the Good Life: Spring into Self-Care

Adidas x Gucci, Jersey Dress, $2,800 | Knit Gloves, $470 | Corduroy Beret, $620

Experiences, tools and products to nourish mind, body and spirit

For the Mind

Ease into it – mindful experiences that soothe

Find Your Flow Wellness Journal / $35 

Papier, papier.com

Sound Bath Meditation Classes 

Group and private sessions; prices vary 

Shanti Sound, Scottsdale
shantisoundaz.com

The Witch Kit / $49

Small ceremonial smudging kit

thewitchkit.com

HOTWORX 24-Hour Infrared Fitness Studio / $59 per month, enrollment pricing varies 

Hotworx, Chandler 

Hotworx.net

For the Body

Body beautiful – move, nourish and be

Camera-Ready Makeup Application / $85

The Sparkle Bar, Scottsdale

thesparklebar.com

French Plum Face Oil / $145

Kindred Black, kindredblack.com

Soleia Leopard Print Wide-Leg Lounge Trousers / $129

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale

neimanmarcus.com

Dolce & Gabbana Jacquard Bath Robe / $595

Saks Fifth Avenue, Biltmore Fashion Park

saksfifthavenue.com 

For the Spirit

Free in spirit – rich in renewal 

“How to Meet Your Self: The Workbook for Self Discovery” / $23.99

By holistic psychologist Dr. Nicole LaPera

howtomeetyourself.com

Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum / $285

Tom Ford, tomford.com

Birthdate Candles 

Astrology-inspired soy & coconut birthday candle personalized by day / $49.99

birthdate.co

G.Tox 7-Day Reset Kit / $195

Goop Wellness

goop.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
