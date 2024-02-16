Hot Designer Collab = Cool Looks for the Coyotes

If you are familiar with Doni Nahmias designs, you are likely a follower of uber-cool, emerging luxury fashion, an Arizona Coyotes hockey fan, or both.

Or perhaps you stumbled upon the NAHMIAS brand after learning of the young designer’s inspiring story and his will to never give up. Regardless, the NAHMIAS brand and its genesis are the stuff dreams are made of.

Hustling to turn his passion for fashion into his career since adolescence, Nahmias moved from his average American home in Summerland, California, to Los Angeles in his late teens to be “all in,” obtaining his future aspiration. Fast-forward years of barely making ends meet and avoiding nay-sayers to the current day — now serving as the lead creative for Arizona Coyotes merchandise collections, as well as founder and creative director of his men’s luxury brand, NAHMIAS, a favorite among celebrities.

The Nahmias x Coyotes mix is a natural fit, according to Arizona Coyotes chief brand officer Alex Meruelo Jr. The parallel between the emerging fashion designer and the Coyotes as an NHL team is well-aligned. Clean, modern styles that blend well with any wardrobe are the focus for Nahmias and are true to the NAHMIAS aesthetic the designer is known for. The Nahmias/Coyotes collection appeals to professional athletes, hockey fans and people interested in an elevated, luxe look.

As founder and creative director of NAHMIAS, Nahmias’ path to success was one of struggle and risk. Nahmias spent years working multiple odd jobs to afford materials and continue creating. The grind included networking, looking for leads, making and distributing samples — searching for creative ways to get in front of stylists and others in the industry. COVID added an extra layer of complication, challenging the designer to push through and stay the course.

Nahmias’ grit and determination eventually paid off when he attended Paris Fashion Week in 2020. While working on getting his designs in the hands of stylists, meeting designers and being in the middle of the industry action, Justin Bieber was photographed wearing one of his hat designs — aptly named Miracle. Instantly, Nahmias became “one to watch,” and, according to the designer, the rest is history.

The current Doni Nahmias x Arizona Coyotes collection includes a range of designs. “We have collaborated to offer fans limited-edition merchandise, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, a lifestyle jersey, T-shirts and hats,” Nahmias said. “I even designed a new custom skate that matches the apparel line, in partnership with Bauer Hockey.” The designer is also excited to reveal special jerseys for upcoming events. Recognizing the endless potential for partnership, Nahmias views hockey as a canvas for creative expression, with new perspectives to redefine the very essence of style and the sport.

The newest apparel line is available for sale only in-arena at Coyotes home games, with soon-to-be-announced opportunities to buy online at CoyotesShop.com. NAHMIAS ready-to-wear collections can be found in luxury retailers, including Harrods, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, and at fashion-forward sites online.

To learn more, go to commonhype.com/collections/arizona-coyotes-x-doni-nahmias-collection