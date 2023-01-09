Visit Cre8tive

Jan. 9, 2023

Bookmarked: Marshall Shore

The Hip Historian

Recommends: “Wildcat: The Untold Story of Pearl Hart” by John Boessenecker

His Take:

“Having worked in libraries from NYC to Phoenix, it should come as no surprise that Marshall Shore, aka the Hip Historian, is surrounded by books and ephemera. I recently finished this account of Hart and her notorious 1899 stagecoach heist that made her an Arizona legend that’s still talked about today. The dive into her family and Hart’s life is engaging and reveals many little-known aspects of this unique woman’s story. Available as print and audio, it’s a great way to get a glimpse through the curtain of Arizona’s history and a departure from those skewed Westerns filmed across Arizona’s landscapes.”

Learn more about Marshall Shore at hiphistorian.com.



About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Arts & Culture, Bookmarked, Magazine
Visit Cre8tive

From Frontdoors Magazine

Bookmarked: Marshall Shore

Bookmarked: Marshall Shore

Cover Story: Beene Town

Cover Story: Beene Town

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Cheers to Mocktails

Cheers to Mocktails

Back to Top