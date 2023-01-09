Bookmarked: Marshall Shore

The Hip Historian

Recommends: “Wildcat: The Untold Story of Pearl Hart” by John Boessenecker

His Take:

“Having worked in libraries from NYC to Phoenix, it should come as no surprise that Marshall Shore, aka the Hip Historian, is surrounded by books and ephemera. I recently finished this account of Hart and her notorious 1899 stagecoach heist that made her an Arizona legend that’s still talked about today. The dive into her family and Hart’s life is engaging and reveals many little-known aspects of this unique woman’s story. Available as print and audio, it’s a great way to get a glimpse through the curtain of Arizona’s history and a departure from those skewed Westerns filmed across Arizona’s landscapes.”

Learn more about Marshall Shore at hiphistorian.com.






