A Delicious Palette at the Phoenix Art Museum

Located at the Phoenix Art Museum, Palette offers a full menu and bar focused on local and seasonal ingredients.

“Palette has a relaxed environment, as well as a beautiful patio in the Phoenix Art Museum’s sculpture garden,” said Carrie Deleston, the restaurant’s manager. “It is the perfect spot when our Arizona weather is best to enjoy a mimosa during brunch, a glass of wine or a garden inspired-dish. We have been told we are a hidden gem.”

Part of the Seasonally Fresh culinary family, which includes Artisan by Santa Barbara Catering and The Farm at South Mountain, Palette’s menu is inspired by The Farm’s seasonal ingredients, as well as supporting other local farmers and purveyors, including The Meat Shop, McClendon’s Select, Crow’s Dairy, Queen Creek Olive Mill, and local wineries and breweries.

Palette’s menu features several vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Popular picks include butternut squash bisque, grilled cheese with cheddar, cotija and goat cheese, and the wild mushroom, spinach and goat cheese tart. Weekend brunch items include eggs Benedict on a Noble Bread English muffin and sourdough French toast with cinnamon butter and vanilla bourbon maple sauce. Libations include a prickly pear margarita and a blackberry mojito.

“We change our menu seasonally and items from our menu are cooked to order using the freshest ingredients possible,” said Deleston. “Showcasing fresh and local dishes on the menu is important for Palette as many out-of-town guests dine with us, as well as locals. With an Arizona-focused menu, guests are able to experience some of our local purveyors, winemakers and breweries.”

Palette is open Wednesday through Sunday. For info, visit phxart.org/visit/dining.