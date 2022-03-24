Support Pancreatic Cancer Research at Babbo Italian Eatery on April 7

Babbo Italian Eatery is celebrating its 20th year in business and, for the grand opening of its eighth Valley location on April 7, all locations of the family-owned restaurant will donate 100 percent of profits to the Seena Magowitz Foundation.

“The Seena Magowitz Foundation is an incredible organization that seeks to spread awareness about pancreatic cancer and help extend the quality of life for those inflicted with this disease by investing in research and amplifying its message,” said Ken Pollack, owner of Babbo Italian Eatery.

Donations to the Seena Magowitz Foundation at Babbo Italian Eatery locations on April 7 will be matched by the restaurant and Roger Magowitz, founder and CEO of the Seena Magowitz Foundation, which is named in memory of his mother, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2001. Donations can also be made online.

“The foundation accepts the challenge in pursuit of an eventual cure and we are excited to partner with Babbo Italian Eatery to help spread that awareness,” said Magowitz. “Our vision is inspiring vigilance and keen awareness on the risk of getting the most brutal of cancers, which has the lowest average five-year survival rate of any other cancer.”

Babbo Italian Eatery opened its first location in 2002 in Glendale. The locally owned restaurant offers modern Italian cuisine in a family-friendly, casual atmosphere. Babbo’s newest location in Goodyear can accommodate more than 230 guests with its modern décor, outdoor fireplace, full bar and private dining room.