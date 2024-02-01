Much More Than a Liquor Store

Since opening its first location in 2020, Trevor’s continues to expand across the Valley with a unique take on the liquor store experience.

“Our goal is to go beyond the ordinary, making Trevor’s a distinctive and memorable destination that transcends the typical liquor store visit,” said Zoe Vince, director of marketing for Trevor’s. “Trevor’s sets a new standard for the liquor store experience, skillfully intertwining shopping with entertainment. As a locally owned establishment, Trevor’s takes pride in fostering a personalized and community-centric approach.”

Trevor’s first location opened in South Scottsdale in December 2020, offering a rotating selection of 24 beers on tap, daily food trucks, two patios with oversized games, an outdoor cigar lounge and a pet-friendly ambiance. The second location in North Scottsdale opened in January 2023, featuring a craft cocktail bar, cigar lounge, expansive patio, two cutting-edge golf simulators and a wood-fired pizza kitchen, as well as salads, sandwiches and charcuterie boards. The Arcadia location opened in November 2023 and also has a wood-fired pizza kitchen, craft cocktails and arcade games.

The cocktail selections at the Scottsdale and Arcadia locations range from classics like margaritas and Old Fashioneds to unique creations like a strawberry coconut Negroni, the Oaxacan Sun with mezcal and pineapple liqueur, and Trevor’s Spritz with peach and orange vodka, Aperol and Prosecco. Trevor’s also offers tasting events, allowing guests to sample a variety of spirits.

Trevor’s has plans to open a fourth location in 2024. “Trevor’s is thrilled about the exciting developments on the horizon,” Vince said. “We are excited to bring our unique blend of retail and entertainment to even more communities. As we expand, our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences, diverse selections and a strong sense of community.”

