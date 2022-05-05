Make Mother’s Day Special with Our Local Gift Guide

It’s time to shower some of the most deserving women among us.

Caring for kids requires mothers be it all – nurse, chauffeur, chef, teacher, etc. They are the strongest lovers, fiercest leaders and most loyal advocates among us, and no one is more deserving of year-round gifts and adoration than a mother. However, for those who forget to appreciate the mothers in their lives every day, as we all do, Mother’s Day provides the opportunity to return but a fraction of the favor they provide us. So, get mom the ultimate gift (and maybe some flowers too) with the help of our Mother’s Day gift guide.

Wendelchocolette

100 percent pure dark chocolate and English toffee brickle, $15 for 10 pieces

A GIFT AS SWEET AS MOM: Does your mother have sweet tooth? If so, give the gift of guiltless chocolate from Wendelchocolette. “The world’s most nutritious and delicious gourmet dark chocolate,” Wendelchocolette uses all-natural ingredients such as organic coconut oil, organic agave nectar (which is low cal and contains half the sugar of regular sugar or honey), 100% alkali-free dark cacao and organic vanilla. These ingredients combined create delicious delicacies that appeal to the eye as well as the taste buds. We recommend the dark chocolate and English toffee brickle for its extrodinary taste and rose-shaped presentation. An added bonus? You can order flowers to accompany your chocolates straight from Blume Von Wendel.

wendelchocolette.com

Saint Laurent, Scottsdale Fashion Square

Oversized crystal clip-on earrings, $2,190

JEWELS FOR A JEWEL (AKA MOM): Show your love with these gorgeous heart-shaped crystal earrings that will allow mom to shine just as brightly on the outside as she does on the inside. These oversized clip-ons are not nearly as big as her love for you, but they sure make a statement. For the mother who loves shiny things, visit Saint Laurent at Scottsdale Fashion Square to pick up a pair, and maybe a few matching pieces while you’re there?

ysl.com

Saint by Sarah Jane

Sanguine Three Hearts Rock and Roll silver and gold bracelet, $2,795

FOR THE SILVER & GOLDEN GIRL: Give your mom your heart, or four, with this stunning silver and gold chain bracelet. Saint by Sarah Jane is a line of exquisitely handcrafted jewelry that conveys a message of love, inspiration and sophistication, with pieces that are intended for everyday wear. So, don’t be surprised if Mom never takes this bracelet off. In fact, you could make Saint by Sarah Jane a yearly gift-giving tradition. You can view the entire sanguine heart collection online, and browse the other nature-inspired collections.

saintbysarahjane.com

Scotch & Soda, Scottsdale Fashion Square

Loose-fit shirt with embroidery details, $188

MOM’S GOT STYLE: With summer fast approaching and the heat already hitting, gift mom some clothes that are fashionably and physically cool. Scotch and Soda champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression in their designs, combining classic and contemporary, color and print, and texture on texture to deliver an authentic aesthetic. From daring dresses to beautiful blouses, Scotch and Soda sells clothing that is comfortable and easy to move in, perfect for the busy mom!

scotch-soda.com

America’s Best

Prive Revaux Off Beat sunglasses, $79.95

CELEBRITY STYLE FOR A STAR: These Prive Revaux Off Beat sunglasses from America’s Best will have Mom looking like she belongs in Beverly Hills. These glasses can accommodate mothers with and without prescriptions, protecting their eyes so they can keep even better ones on their kids. It’s not summer without a fresh pair of sunglasses and these are the perfect pair for all the moms – vacation mom, working mom or soccer mom!

americasbest.com

Leetie Lovendale

Vintage plastics and Lucite Sophie earrings, $24

FOR THE EARS THAT HEAR EVERYTHING: Let’s face it, moms have super powers, including super hearing. What better way to appreciate that gift than to adorn those super ears with these super cute earrings from Leetie Lovendale. At Leetie Lovendale, each piece of jewelry is unique, made from vintage goods & responsibly sourced materials. Give the gift of local, sustainable fashion that is just as special as Super Mom and does just as much good.

leetielovendale.com

Mountain Shadows

Moon & Stars Sleep Package, $155

MINI VACATION FOR MOM: Every mom deserves a good night’s sleep and this gift guarantees just that. Book mom a stay at the luxurious Mountain Shadows Resort and add this Moon and Stars Sleep Package to the itinerary. This dreamy package is designed for dozing, complete with moon milk, a sleep journal, star dust pillow mist, a silk constellation eye mask and more. After this mini vacation, Mom will be relaxed, rested and ready for more mothering!

mountainshadows.com

Wild Rye

Pink velvet cake mix, $14.95

A DIFFERENT KIND OF FLOWER: No one bakes better than mom and with this gift, Mom can bake her cake and eat it too! Wild Rye’s pink velvet cake mix is made with real, simple, high-quality ingredients that produce the moistest, red-velvetiest baked goods there ever was. Vegan and and gluten-free options are also available. Nothing beats spending time in the kitchen with mom, so buy this gift, or several other sweet ingredients from Wild Rye, and get cooking!

wildryebaking.com