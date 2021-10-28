Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Oct. 27, 2021

Celebrate Halloween with Tasty Treats and Eats

Creepy Cocktails 

Through October 31, guests at all three HULA’S locations can enjoy a Pumpkintini with vanilla vodka and pumpkin puree, Sorceress of the Aztec with mezcal and absinthe, Black Magic with rum, pineapple and charcoal, and the Smashing Pumpkin shot, featuring a souvenir tiki shot glass.

Spooktakular Sweet Treats 

Crumbl Cookiesfeatured selections for the week include a sugar cookie with Halloween sprinkles and Mother’s Halloween Circus Animal cookies, the Dirt Cake chocolate cookie with crunchy chocolate streusel and a gummy worm, and a spiced pumpkin cookie with sweet cinnamon streusel and cream cheese frosting. 

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale is offering a special Halloween Show Stopper Shake through October 31. The matcha and vanilla shake is topped with a macaron, a house-made ice cream bar dipped in chocolate, Red Vines, gummy tape and Oreo milk crumbs served in a strawberry sauce-rimmed glass. 

Kids Eat Free on Halloween 

Several restaurants are offering free meals for kids on October 31.  

  • Pita Jungle is offering a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
  • Children 12 and younger in costume will receive a free kids’ meal at Angry Crab Shack.
  • At Original Breakfast House in north Phoenix, children under 10 can enjoy a free meal off the kids’ menu. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can get their faces painted and receive a balloon animal and candy, of course.

