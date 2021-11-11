A Legacy of Giving Back

Scottsdale Fashion Square Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Charity Shopping Program

This fall, Scottsdale Fashion Square marks six decades of bringing the latest trends in fashion and lifestyle to Arizona. For 60 days — Oct. 15 through Dec. 15 — shoppers can use their purchase power to benefit local nonprofits through the Shop It Forward program.

Shoppers are encouraged to log their receipts from any Scottsdale Fashion Square retailer and restaurant center-wide over the 60-day period to earn points for the participating nonprofit partners. Six community partners will be vying for shopper-generated points that will result in donations ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per nonprofit, up to $25,000 total. The six participating partners include:

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children: Their mission is to provide social, emotional and financial support directly to families managing the health and well-being of a loved one with pediatric cancer.

Arizona Theatre Company: Their mission is to create world-class theater about what it means to be alive today — inspire curiosity and creativity, spark empathy and joy — bring all Arizonans together.

ASU Foundation: The Fashion Program of Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts is a transdisciplinary program that provides students with a foundation to work across many segments of the fashion industry.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona: Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Board of Visitors Care Card: The Board of Visitors serves the community independently to raise and grant funds to deserving nonprofit agencies that mirror their mission — to serve the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly. This year’s recipient of Care Card is the Foundation for Blind Children.

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation: Their mission is to provide education, resources and support for women to positively transform their lives and strengthen the local community. The organization helps women 18 and up focus on key areas of their lives, with a wide range of services, classes and workshops designed to teach self-confidence, life skills and career development.

As part of the ongoing festivities, artist Diane Rogers pays homage to the six decades that have influenced fashion, style, trends and daily life through her thought-provoking free art installation, “Decades of Influence.” Specially curated in celebration of the anniversary, the installation, which is on display in the luxury wing, will transport shoppers across the 60s, 70s and 80s through to 2021, all while listening to the top-40 chart-toppers from each decade.

Additionally, throughout the year, Scottsdale Fashion Square will be hosting a series of events and activities that all zero in on the fashion, art, fitness and community giving that have been synonymous with the shopping destination since its inception.