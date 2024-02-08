Zoobilation, Journey to Distant Lands at the Phoenix Zoo

On Sat., March 16, immerse yourself in an evening of adventure at the Phoenix Zoo’s brand-new globe-trotting gala, Zoobilation, presented by Valley Toyota Dealers. Traverse Zoo trails on foot or hop on the Safari Cruiser as it leads you to experience unique performances and savor delicious cuisine from around the world.

As a First-Class Traveler, enjoy early entry at 6 p.m., with appetizers and a hosted cocktail hour as the journey begins and you are entertained by the humorous headlining antics of renowned Valley comedian Mark Cordes. After Mark’s exclusive show, for First-Class travelers only, venture out on Zoo trails to delight in a culinary safari as well as enjoy performances and entertainment at six uniquely themed stops spread throughout the beautiful Phoenix Zoo. Cuisines featured will be African, Middle Eastern, Southwestern, BBQ, Asian and delicious desserts! All the destinations will also include a vegetarian option.

World Travelers arrive at 7 p.m. and embark on the adventure, savoring the culinary delights and taking in the musical performances. All guests will delight in seeing flamingos, rhinos, hyenas, lions, a leopard, vultures and more as they explore the Zoo during this after-hours event. Attendees will also experience an up-close animal presentation in the spacious Doornbos Discovery Amphitheater. They can meet and chat with some of the Zoo’s dedicated keepers and conservation experts to learn more about the wonderful animals who call the Zoo home.

Be sure to visit “Stock the Bar” to take your chance at purchasing exciting libations for just $50; perhaps a Bertani Amarone 2011 or a Piper-Heidsieck Rare Brut Champagne. In addition, the winner of the Win a Wild Ride raffle and a brand-new 2024 Toyota 4Runner will be announced at the event. Chances to win are still available for only $100 per entry. The raffle is limited to only 2,000 total entries, giving you a great chance to bring home a brand-new ride!

After an evening of entertainment, travel, food and laughs, join the party Lakeside for desserts and dancing under a clear top tent to view the stars with the picturesque Papago Buttes nearby. Don’t forget to grab your gift on the way out to enjoy as you recount this memorable evening at the Phoenix Zoo.

The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest nonprofit zoos in the country and is home to more than 3,000 animals, many of which are endangered or threatened. Proceeds from Zoobilation will help support the Zoo’s mission to provide experiences that inspire and motivate people to care for the natural world. Your support is appreciated, and we hope to see you at Zoobilation!

To experience Zoobilation, make your reservation today: phoenixzoo.org/events/zoobilation

For your chance to drive away in a WILD RIDE, purchase your raffle entry at phoenixzoo.org/win-a-wild-ride-raffle