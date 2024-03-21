Western Spirit Names 4 to Board of Trustees

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West recently announced four new members of its

board of trustees.

“The fellow board of trustees and I are proud to welcome Dr. Joshua Basha, Michael Casey, Lauren Ferrigni and Diego (Jim) Valenzuela as the newest trustees,” said Dave Sherf, chair of the board of trustees at Western Spirit. “Their diverse expertise and passion for the arts will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of Western Spirit. Each new member brings a deep commitment to furthering our mission by fostering a dynamic and engaging environment that not only showcases the vibrant stories of the past but also shapes the cultural landscape for future generations.”

The four new board of trustee members are:

Dr. Joshua Basha : An Arizona native, Dr. Basha has been immersed in Western art since a very young age. In addition to being a dentist anesthesiologist, he has a background in management, retail operations, customer service and community engagement.

Mike Casey : A director at Hirtle Callaghan, Casey brings over 30 years of experience in wealth management. Casey formerly served as the chairman of the Herberger Theater Company in Phoenix and president of the Scottsdale Rotary Club. He's been involved with many nonprofits, including The Phoenix Symphony and the Children's Museum of Phoenix.

Lauren Ferrigni : Ferrigni has served in leadership roles with many organizations aimed at improving Valley communities. She previously served on the board of directors of the Phoenix Public Library Foundation, the executive board of the Maricopa County Bar Association Environmental & Natural Resources Section, and as chair of the executive council of the State Bar of Arizona Environmental & Natural Resources Section.

Jim Valenzuela: A Tucson native and founder & CEO of V's Barbershop Holdings, Valenzuela has a rich history in business leadership. He was also the founding executive director and executive vice president of MedPro, then the largest multi-specialty physician organization in Arizona. He brings valuable experience in branding, business strategy and financial management to the board.

Western Spirit showcases the art, culture and rich history spanning 19 states in the American West, Western Canada and Mexico. It is committed to fostering community engagement and promoting the cultural richness of the West.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit scottsdalemuseumwest.org.