Valleywise Health Foundation Names Nicole Rivet as Next CEO

After an extensive search, Valleywise Health Foundation’s board of directors has announced Nicole Rivet, M.Ed., CFRE, as the organization’s next CEO. With more than 20 years of nonprofit fundraising experience, Nicole most recently served as chief development officer for Phoenix Art Museum.

“As part of the Museum’s senior leadership team during a period of tremendous change and uncertainty, I have witnessed firsthand the critical importance philanthropy plays in making our community stronger. I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization dedicated to ensuring that all members of our community receive exceptional care, regardless of their personal circumstances,” Rivet said. “I look forward to building on the Foundation’s exponential growth in fundraising and community engagement and love knowing the work we do to support Valleywise Health will ultimately help people live better and longer lives.”

A member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for more than 20 years and a past member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, Rivet has maintained her professional designation as a certified fundraising executive (CFRE) since 2011.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nicole to Valleywise Health Foundation during this milestone time in Valleywise Health’s 145-year history,” said Valleywise Health Foundation board chair Patti Gentry. “Her extensive experience and passion for advancing community health, advocating for the vulnerable and working with donors to invest in innovative care models, made her an outstanding choice to lead the Foundation’s high-performing team.”

Rivet will assume the role of CEO effective June 26. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit valleywisehealthfoundation.org.