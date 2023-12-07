The most wonderful time of the year is here — Hanukkah starts tonight, and Christmas is 18 days away. If you haven’t begun making your list and checking it twice, consider this your friendly reminder to get busy.

In the spirit of giving, we curated a stellar list of this year’s top toys, sure to make littles squeal with delight. We consulted Kristin Roehmer, the new owner of iconic local toy store, Kidstop Toys & Books in Scottsdale, to get the scoop on the best of the best from infant to tween. Roehmer knows a thing or two about the splendor of a local toy store — she was a frequent customer at the well-known mom-and-pop small business for a decade-plus before purchasing the company earlier this year. For parents and kids across the Valley, Roehmer is symbolically the gift that keeps on giving as Kidstop was set to close its doors at the end of 2022. Keeping spirits bright for years to come, enjoy a few of Roehmer’s top holiday picks available online and in-store at Kidstop now.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit kidstoptoys.com

Whirly Squigz, $24.99 For ages 9 months and up, Whirly Squigz is a trio of bright, mesmerizing spinners that suction to any flat surface, inviting kids to touch, spin, hold, chew and explore to their heart’s content. Made of colorful, high-quality silicone, the spinners are safe for teething and stick to any smooth, flat, nonporous surface, such as a bathtub wall, tabletop, window and more. Lighting up all the senses, Whirly Squigz comes in multiple colors and is small enough to hold.

SmartMax My First People, $24.99 – $44.99 An all-time favorite for toddlers, SmartMax magnetized construction toys foster creativity while helping to develop language, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and problem-solving abilities. Kids use their imaginations to combine shapes while mixing and matching characters and more. Kidstop carries nine sets that can be combined or used individually.

Doinkit Darts, $34.99 Better than a dart board, Doinkit Darts is a magnetic dart board that makes hitting a bull’s eye a family-fun affair. Six durable, lightweight darts made from high-quality neodymium rare earth magnets help darts fly efficiently, making games fun and safe for ages 6 to adult.

Iscream Corey Paige Hearts Weekender Bag, $44.99 Send your littles to sleepovers in style with a Corey Paige Weekender Bag. Designed by young New York-based artist Corey Paige, the creations are functional and stylish, perfect for day trips or a weekend at grandma’s. Bright designs and creative compartments keep items safe and organized, while adjustable shoulder straps make the mid-size bag perfect for young children and tweens.