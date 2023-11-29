‘Tis the Season for Holiday Pop-Ups
Several Valley venues are offering unique seasonal experiences with creative cocktails and festive fare.
Champagne and Caviar Lounge at Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix
Indulge this season at the Champagne and Caviar Lounge at the iconic Arizona Biltmore resort through Jan. 3 with a different Champagne house featured each week. Guests can select from several varieties of caviar and Champagne by the glass or bottle. Offerings from the lunch menu include foie gras torchon and lobster salad with Champagne truffles for dessert.
Ember Lounge at the District Dome at Desert Ridge Marketplace, North Phoenix
The District Dome, a striking 50-foot spherical dome, offers an immersive seasonal pop-up through Dec. 31 at Desert Ridge Marketplace. The District Dome’s Ember Lounge offers a cozy atmosphere, whimsical craft cocktails, holiday menu offerings and a state-of-the-art projection show for a 90-minute experience inspired by a European winter wonderland. The Ember Lounge welcomes guests 21 and over with a $30 cover charge.
Saguaro Summit Ski Lodge at Kimpton Hotel Palomar, Downtown Phoenix
Saguaro Summit Ski Lodge transports guests to a world of Alpine luxury through Jan. 6. Located within the hotel’s second-floor lounge, the Saguaro Summit Ski Lodge offers a winter chalet hideaway with rustic charm and communal lounge seating, as well as winter-themed cocktails and shareable bites, including slope-side fondue, Alpine eggnog ice cream and a peppermint bark café martini.
Miracle at Floor 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, Downtown Phoenix
Through Dec. 30, the Miracle at Floor 13 rooftop venue will feature holiday-themed snacks, cool cocktails, over-the-top decorations and festive mugs available for purchase with 10 percent of proceeds from the sale of select glassware benefitting the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization.
Sippin’ Santa at Bitter & Twisted, Downtown Phoenix
Through Dec. 24, enjoy Sippin’ Santa at Bitter & Twisted, which features holiday tiki décor and drinks such as the Surf Nut with rum, coconut and apricot brandy; Jingle Bird with bourbon, pineapple rum and Campari; and the original Sippin’ Santa with rum, amaro and gingerbread mix.
Rudolph’s Wrath at Trophy Room, Downtown Phoenix
Through Dec. 31, this holiday-themed pop-up at Trophy Room, located inside Wren & Wolf, will immerse guests in a captivating narrative where Santa Claus has been kidnapped and an armed Rudolph embarks on a heroic mission to save Christmas. The pop-up features six holiday-themed cocktails and visual elements that unfold the story of Rudolph’s Wrath.
Skysill Chalet at Westin Tempe
Skysill Chalet offers a cozy cabin aesthetic with festive decor 18 floors above the city. Guests are invited to a 90-minute experience where they can play classic board games, listen to Christmas music and enjoy holiday treats. The $20 entry fee includes campfire s’more macarons and hot cocoa bombers, with other holiday food and cocktails available for purchase.
Bar Blitzen at Culinary Dropout in Gilbert and Tempe
Located at Culinary Dropout’s Tempe and Gilbert locations through Jan. 1, Bar Blitzen offers holiday décor and merry cocktails, including a fig and ginger mule, a spiced pear cosmopolitan and a homemade Xmas whiskey shot. Bar Blitzen has a $5 cover charge benefiting Toys for Tots.