Support Hopi Scholarships at Silent Auction

The Hopi Tribe is one of 22 federally recognized Tribes in Arizona. Since 2000, the Hopi Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) has worked to build an endowment that has been used for college scholarships and educational attainment. The HEEF has awarded more than $9 million in scholarships, which has helped students earn over 500,000 associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate and professional graduate degrees.

The HEEF is now hosting its annual Silent Auction 2023. This year, the auction is online and ends on Aug. 5. To conclude the auction, the HEEF is hosting an in-person Grand Finale at the Heard Museum on Aug. 5. Proceeds from the event and auction will strengthen the HEEF endowment, which is used to create scholarships for students of the Hopi Tribe.

The HEEF Silent Auction has been the signature special event of the organization. Over time, it has helped the HEEF raise over $400,000. Recently, the HEEF decided to move the auction online so donors and supporters worldwide can participate. Generous artists and art donors have contributed their pieces to benefit Hopi education. This year’s auction features carvings, paintings, jewelry, basketry, pottery and textile — primarily by American Indian artists, including Hopi artists.

The Grand Finale at the Heard will allow attendees to see the auction items in person. Attendees at the ticketed event will receive a free raffle ticket, access to the Heard Museum, food, beverages and will be privy to cultural entertainment and student presentations.

To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, go to event.gives/heefsilentauction2023.