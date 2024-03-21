Spring into Culinary Festivals

With abundant sunshine and spacious outdoor venues, spring is an ideal time for festivals in Arizona, from wine and food to beer and French fries. These are just a few of the culinary events coming to the Valley and beyond.

FoodieLand, March 22-24, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale

FoodieLand is a family-friendly outdoor event with more than 175 vendors representing food and flavors from across the globe. The event, which has stops in Arizona, California and Nevada, also features entertainment, live music and local artisans. Admission is $6.

Uncorked Wine Festival, April 6, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

With more than 100 wines to sample, as well as seltzers and canned cocktails, food trucks and entertainment, the festival benefits Arizona Small Dog Rescue. General admission tickets are $60 and early admission tickets are $75.

Rusty’s Beer Fest, April 7, Mountain Shadows, Paradise Valley

The third annual event offers samples of 30 beers, including top local brews, a buffet featuring dishes like bratwurst and pretzels with beer cheese, live German-style music and raffle prizes. The cost is $49. There is an option to play in a golf tournament for $100.

Foodstock, April 13, Peoria Sports Complex

Enjoy a variety of cuisines from 50 food trucks, a full bar and children’s activities. Gate proceeds will help feed West Valley children experiencing food insecurity through Peoria Diamond Club’s nonprofit program. Entry is $5; kids 12 and under are free.

FRIED: French Fry & Music Festival, April 20, Hance Park, Phoenix

Sample a variety of inventive French fry creations from local food trucks and vendors, from classic to loaded with unique toppings, while enjoying live music from local bands and artists. Admission is $16.

Verde Valley Wine Festival, May 11, Riverfront Park, Cottonwood

This festival highlights the region’s variety of wines, as well as local beers and spirits, music, food and local artists. Tickets are $40 in advance and include eight tasting tickets and a commemorative wine glass.