Restaurant Road Trip: Willows Kitchen and Wine Bar at Poco Diablo Resort in Sedona

Willows Kitchen and Wine Bar opened in late 2022 as part of a renovation at Poco Diablo Resort in Sedona. Named for the beautiful trees on the property, the restaurant features American fare, unique cocktails, an extensive wine list and incredible views of Sedona.

“Diners should expect an elevated and intimate yet homey experience with gorgeous views not only looking out of the wall-to-wall windows but also in the restaurant with its beautiful Southwestern décor,” said Michael McCoy, the restaurant’s general manager.

The service and food are essential to the guest experience. “Our attentive staff goes out of their way to make sure every guest is treated to a memorable dining experience,” said McCoy. “You can tell with each plate that leaves the kitchen that the menu was created with great passion and care.”

Signature entrees include lobster risotto with saffron and English peas, Ora King salmon with braised kale, and duck breast with apple bacon brussels sprouts and beet and sweet potato hash. Small plates available for lunch and dinner include firecracker shrimp wraps, vegan crab cakes and Thai mussels.

The lunch menu offers fish and chips, lobster roll and a short rib sandwich. Breakfast options range from traditional favorites like biscuits and gravy and French toast to pork schnitzel with mustard-braised cabbage, and shrimp and grits.

For dessert, diners can enjoy a flourless chocolate torte with toasted Italian meringue and fresh raspberries, and a blueberry basil cheesecake.

Willows’ creative cocktails include the Creekside Bee Sting with reposado tequila and house-infused jalapeño honey and Apothecary with Irish whiskey, cognac and banana liqueur.

“Our well-rounded cocktail list was created and crafted by our own extraordinarily talented bartenders. There is bound to be a cocktail for each and every palate,” McCoy said.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit pocodiablo.com/dining.