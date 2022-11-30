Pro Tip of the Month: Love What You Do

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Alison Rapping, the CEO of Arouet.

“Find a cause that you have a fiery passion for, and you will be unstoppable. Surround yourself with others who share your passion, energy and dedication. Find and engage board members who LOVE what you do and want to work on behalf of your mission enthusiastically. Everyone you meet will feel your energy and think, “Wow, they care so much!” and be inspired to learn more. Share your journey with them, be bold, don’t be afraid to try new things, be innovative and take risks — then share this experience with people. When you do, they will take notice, engage, volunteer, advocate and invest.”

Arouet is a nonprofit empowering women and families impacted by the justice system to build strong communities. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit arouetempowers.org