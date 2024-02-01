Pro Tip of the Month: Learn the Lifesaving Skill of CPR

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Narissa Camacho, the newly named executive director of the American Heart Association Greater Phoenix Division. February is Heart Month, and the American Heart Association is celebrating 100 years as a nonprofit organization in 2024.

During February — American Heart Month — the American Heart Association is urging the community to join the Nation of Lifesavers initiative and learn CPR. Each year, more than 350,000 people die of cardiac arrest in the U.S., including 23,000 children. With the public’s help, we can bring that number to zero.

The Association has set a goal of doubling the survival of cardiac arrest by 2030, but we can’t do it alone. We want every family and home to have someone who knows CPR and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). This will ensure that in the time of cardiac emergency, anyone, anywhere, is prepared to provide CPR.

In Greater Phoenix, families can make a difference and transition from bystander to lifesaver by:

Taking an online CPR course

Learning and practicing Hands-Only CPR with a CPR Anytime® Training Kit

Watching a 60-second Hands-Only CPR instructional video

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. For more information on CPR resources and how to join the Nation of Lifesavers, visit heart.org/nation.

American Heart Association Greater Phoenix Division’s mission is to be a relentless force for a world of

longer, healthier lives. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit heart.org/en/affiliates/arizona.