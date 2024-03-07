Pro Tip of the Month: Children’s Vision Matters

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Karen Woodhouse, the director of Eyes On Learning

Poor vision can impact a child’s development and learning, but kids rarely complain about vision problems. Often, they believe everyone sees the world the way they do. That’s because children’s vision problems are frequently silent, without any signs.

Fortunately, an early childhood vision screening is an easy ways to check on your child’s vision. Just ask your pediatrician or healthcare provider at your well-child visit. If necessary, you’ll be referred to an eye doctor for a more complete exam.

Treatment to help correct your child’s vision is usually very easy. Most insurance plans that cover young children include vision services. If you’re covered by AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program), all children’s vision services — including screenings, eye exams and treatment — are free.

Eyes On Learning is dedicated to making sure that children with vision problems are identified early and receive an eye exam and follow-up treatment to achieve better vision health. For information, tools and resources, visit eyesonlearning.org.