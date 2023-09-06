Pro Tip of the Month: Be Innovative

This month’s tip comes courtesy of the 2023 Arizona Bioscience Educator of the Year, Barbara Marusiak, senior director of clinical research & regulatory science at ASU State University Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation



“Life poses challenges, big and small. Innovation is the ability to come up with new and creative ideas. It is a key skill for success in today’s world, where change is constant, and competition is fierce. If you want to be innovative, start by being curious and open to new ideas and experiences. Be creative and don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Be persistent by not giving up easily. Keep trying new things until you find something that works. Be open and willing to listen to feedback and to learn from your mistakes. Don’t be afraid to take risks. Be collaborative by working with others to share ideas and build on each other’s strengths. Innovation is not always easy, but it is worth it. With hard work and dedication, you can make a difference in our world.”

