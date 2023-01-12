Phoenix Zoo to Debut Art Exhibit and Gallery on Feb. 2

The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo will debut their new Wild Side Gallery with the renowned National Geographic exhibit, “Between River and Rim: Hiking Across the Grand Canyon.”

On Feb. 2, photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride and Kevin Fedarko, author of “The Emerald Mile,” will share their journey of nearly 800 trail-less miles through the heart of the Grand Canyon. Their presentation was featured in National Geographic magazine as well as a national tour of the National Geographic LIVE series. McBride and Fedarko will highlight the beauty of the Canyon and the threats they discovered along the way.

The ticketed event will begin at 5 p.m. with a presentation in the Zoo’s Doornbos Wildlife Amphitheater and book signings to follow at the Wild Side Gallery, featuring Pete McBride’s stunning photography exhibit from the adventure. There will also be a ribbon-cutting celebration related to the opening of the Gallery.

The Zoo is renovating its 1970s Activity Center into The Wild Side Gallery, a visionary new venue. The classic building was originally designed by famed Valley architect William Cartmell. Honoring a mid-century modern style, the Wild Side Gallery will showcase artwork in over 2,400 square feet of climate-controlled space. The new space will also serve as the Zoo’s first dedicated venue for the rotating Art on the Wild Side exhibits, a program focused on inspiration, celebration and conservation through art.

“Realizing the potential that this building had to be redesigned with a goal to inspire our guests through art presented an opportunity we wanted to seize,” said President & CEO Bert Castro. “We look forward to bringing a variety of artistic exhibits, interactive activities and learning opportunities for our guests to enjoy as they visit the Gallery and the Zoo.”

Entry to the Wild Side Gallery will be included with general daytime admission or Zoo membership starting in February. The Gallery is located just inside the Zoo’s main entrance and will be open Thursday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with more hours added in time.

Tickets to this exclusive event may be purchased for $50 here.