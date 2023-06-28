Philanthropy Pros: Herberger Theater Center Selects 7 New Board Members

Kim Ho, Gerald Bohulano, M.Ed., Tania Torres, Elizabeth Montgomery, Miguel Munguia, Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr. & Bea Rocklin

Herberger Theater Center recently announced the election of seven new board members: Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr., Gerald Bohulano, Kim Ho, Elizabeth Montgomery, Miguel Munguia, Beatrice “Bea” Rocklin and Tania Torres.

“As we begin this exciting new chapter for our organization, I’m excited to work with our new board members as we attract new audiences and engage the community,” said Mark Mettes, president & CEO of the Herberger Theater Center. “These new members exemplify the importance of expanding the diverse perspectives and excellent skillsets of our board to help the theater continue its pursuit of providing quality and accessible arts experiences to all.”

Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr. is the dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Batts is an expert in journalism, philanthropy and mass communication and recently served as director of journalism strategies for the Scripps Howard Foundation in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gerald Bohulano, M.Ed. is corporate communications manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. He was awarded the Asian Corporate Entrepreneurs and Leaders Mentee of the Year in 2016 and Mentor of the Year in 2023.

Kim Ho serves as evolvedMD’s director of sales. She helms business development, sales and outreach to a national portfolio of current and prospective customers while also overseeing program implementation, efficacy and commercial excellence.

Elizabeth Montgomery is an award-winning writer, journalist and content manager for Downtown Phoenix Inc. She has served as president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and communications chair of The Urban League Young Professionals.

Miguel Munguia is the deputy director of venue operations at the Phoenix Convention Center. He oversees event operations, security, production, theatrical venues and convention center venue management.

Beatrice “Bea” Rocklin is founding principal of “Bea Spoken,” which provides exceptional services in the areas of public affairs and campaign fundraising. She is affiliated with Dorn Policy Group managing client business needs, lobbying and maintaining government relations. She also represents Dorn Policy Group on the Economic Development Committee at WESTMARC.

Tania Torres is founder and CEO of Torres Multicultural Communications, a woman- and minority-owned marketing and public relations agency that brings authenticity to the multicultural marketplace. She was selected by the Phoenix Business Journal’s “20 Names to Know” in the advertising and marketing industry and the Phoenix Business Journal’s “40 Under 40.”

Herberger Theater Center also elected the following slate of officers for its 2023-2024 season: Jenny Holsman Tetreault, chair; Mike Parrish, vice chair; Victoria Williams, vice chair; Alan Augenstein, treasurer; and Jill Clark, secretary.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit herbergertheater.org.