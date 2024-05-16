Over $700K to Nonprofits Through Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award Grants

Eight Arizona-based nonprofits will be able to transform their community initiatives with their share of $704,000 in grants donated through the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award Grants. Established in 2002 and renamed in 2016, the grants are an essential piece of the Diamondbacks’ larger overall community efforts, which have recently surpassed $85 million in giving.

The 2024 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Grantees include:

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona received a $250,000 grant to renovate the second to fourth floors of their Cambridge House to make life a little easier for families with children facing medical challenges. The Cambridge House, located on the campus of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, opened in 2008.

Central Arizona Shelter Services received $120,000 to purchase two vans to provide critically needed transportation for families and children staying at the emergency Family Shelter in North Phoenix and for seniors who will be staying at the new 170-bed Senior Haven, which will open in 2024.

A New Leaf received $110,000 to further its mission by supporting the purchase of a box truck with a liftgate and pallet jack, making pickup and delivery of donations much more efficient and allowing easier transport of donated goods.

The Museum of Indigenous People received $64,000 for its Library Renovation: Educational Expansion and Enhancement Project, which will revitalize the library system and services that were created 30 years ago in Prescott. The new library will contain more resources and be more accessible to students, instilling life-long learning and interest in Indigenous culture and art.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace received $60,000 to help with the purchase of a delivery truck to achieve their goal of building and delivering 1,300 beds to help local bedless children.

The Good Neighbor Alliance received $50,000 to update shelter beds and flooring and provide a new security system to ensure a clean and safe shelter for those in need in Sierra Vista. The nonprofit assists displaced families and persons in need with safe, temporary shelter and access to supportive services.

Kingman Area Food Bank received $25,100 to help replace its 20-year-old flooring, which will provide safety and durability for its 1,600-plus patrons and volunteers.

The Boys & Girls of Greater Scottsdale’s Barker Branch received $25,000 for the Diamondbacks Reading Room, which is designed to facilitate the best reading and learning environment to improve grades and attitudes.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit dbacks.com/giveback.