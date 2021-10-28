Nonprofit Pros: Tom Egan Named Executive Director of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation

Tom Egan has joined The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation as its new executive director. Egan brings more than two decades of nonprofit executive leadership experience to the position, as well as a passion for helping vulnerable populations.

He will drive the foundation’s efforts to promote collaboration on social justice issues and enhance the quality of people’s lives. Egan will also oversee grant management and philanthropy programs, ensuring Halle’s culture of integrity and donor intent is preserved.

“We are pleased to have Tom Egan join us to help with our mission to strengthen the daily opportunities and lifelong outcomes for people and communities,” said Diane Halle, executive chairman and president of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation. “We look forward to the future and believe that with Tom’s leadership, our organization will continue to grow and offer our community the essential services it needs.”

Egan brings a track record of governance and building strong community relationships to the organization. Previous leadership roles include the Foundation for Senior Living, Catholic Charities Communities Services, and Esperança.

“I have the privilege to amplify the incredible work done for decades by The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation to help the most vulnerable members of our community,” Egan said. “My personal mission has always been to serve the poor and vulnerable in our community. I am looking forward to continuing that mission working alongside the trustees of the Halle Foundation.”

The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation is a leader in promoting new ways to collaborate on social justice issues. The organization seeks to enhance the quality of individual lives by focusing on women and children’s issues, education, health and medicine, hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, human services, and arts and culture.