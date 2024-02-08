New Year, New Festival

The countdown to the Persian New Year is on. Nowruz, the ancient festival that marks the beginning of the Persian New Year and the arrival of spring, begins Feb. 28 in Scottsdale. The sixth annual event is shaping up to be more spectacular than ever, with well-curated, multi-day activities celebrating community and culture — the spirit that resonates throughout the Valley of the Sun.

In 2019, co-founders Lawdan Shojaee and Shideh Doerr began a community-wide effort to bring the history and tradition of the Persian New Year to Arizona. The cultural celebration grew steadily year after year, with 2024 promising its most dynamic mix. The three days of Persian activities will culminate on Sat., March 2, at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Desert Dreams, a Persian fashion show produced by Masha Page, will kick off the celebration on Feb. 28 at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. Vibrant colors and intricate designs will light up the runway, featuring the diversity of Persian culture. Local designers, artisans and fashion students from ASU will showcase their talents, fostering relationships and supporting collaboration during the cocktail-style event.

On Feb. 29, the celebration continues at Stagebrush Theater in Scottsdale with the musical performance, “Voices Unveiled.” The three-part original musical composition by Ehsan Matoori, inspired by Persian traditional music, features folk with fusion elements by Persian vocalists Maliheh Moradi and Mina Deris.

Food, fun and culture will round out the festivities on Sat., March 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Scottsdale Waterfront. Live entertainment will take place throughout the day on the main stage.

A percentage of ticket sales from the three-day festival will support student-run nonprofit Students Supporting Brain Tumor Research.

Ticket pricing and details on the three-day cultural extravaganza can be found at Persian New Year Festival. Happy Nowruz!