National Charity League Partners with Puppy Luv Animal Rescue

Nonprofit, no-kill, foster home-based shelter Puppy Luv Animal Rescue saves dogs from the various Indian reservations. Once adoptable, Puppy Luv holds adoption events so that people can adopt or foster rescued dogs. Volunteers support the shelter by donating food and bedding, and by feeding, walking and cleaning the dogs.

The organization also opened the Puppy Luv Flea Market & Thrift Store that raises revenue for the Puppy Luv Animal Shelter. It is a non-consignment, volunteer-based shop nestled on Cave Creek Road in Carefree. All proceeds from the thrift store fund the shelter operations and help purchase medicine, food, comfortable bedding, collars, leashes and other necessities.

The Class of 2022 Ticktockers from the Cactus Wren Chapter of National Charity League decided to help Puppy Luv Animal Rescue flourish. NCL is a multigenerational philanthropic organization of mothers and daughters who volunteer time so that every community thrives. NCL’s mission is to foster the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture and leadership. Last year, the Cactus Wren Chapter donated more than 6,600 hands-on hours directly benefiting philanthropy partners like Puppy Luv Animal Rescue. The senior class of girls felt that Puppy Luv Animal Rescue was an especially worthy cause and decided to volunteer more time there.

As part of the NCL Cactus Wren Class of 2022 Senior Legacy project, the Ticktockers and Patronesses devoted a weekend to Puppy Luv’s Flea Market & Thrift Store. NCL purchased a new pylon sign that is visible from the street so customers and donors can easily locate the store. New shelving was purchased and built to display the many donated items. The class also organized the storage room and rearranged and put new items on the sales floor. Flyers and coupons were made and distributed to the public to help promote the store.

Puppy Luv Flea Market & Thrift Store is located at 7171 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite P, Carefree, AZ 85377.

For more information, visit puppyluvar.com.