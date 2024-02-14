Join the Junior League of Phoenix Annual Rummage Sale

Each and every year (for almost 90 years!), Junior League of Phoenix has hosted Arizona’s largest indoor garage sale to generate funding for nonprofit programs. This year’s sale will take place on Feb. 24, 2024, at the Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building.

Proceeds from the Rummage Sale benefit local community programs and training sponsored by JLP. Since 1937, the Rummage Sale has raised more than $7 million, contributing to the JLP’s legacy of impact in the Phoenix area.

The sale features thousands of bargains, including formal dining room sets, patio sets, big screen TVs, bikes of all sizes and types, baby clothes, books, designer purses, jewelry and collectibles, office equipment and even brand-new merchandise!

The Rummage Sale is divided into two sessions:

The m orning session from 8 a.m. to noon; tickets are $5 at the door.

The a fternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m.; admission is free, and all items are 50 percent off.

Guests also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2024 Rummage Pre-Party. This year’s theme is Wild Wild Rummage!

Be the first to shop the Rummage Sale and enjoy a catered barbecue meal with wine, beer and music while you shop for treasures. Incredible raffle baskets with thousands of dollars of items are available with thousands of dollars of items as well as a live auction with community ambassador Sean McLaughlin of KPHO. There will be plenty of photo opportunities of the Wild West. Plus, a surprise sprinkled in here and there. You won’t want to miss the fun!

Are you interested in donating to our 2024 Rummage Sale? JLP will take many leftover items from that last garage sale, redecorating project, or move you just had.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit jlp.org/rummage.