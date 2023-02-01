Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Is a Dream Come True

In December, Hundred Mile Brewing Co. opened in Tempe. Owner and founder Sue Rigler is a graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in microbiology. She previously worked for Krones, a German brewing equipment manufacturing company, and has done extensive research at more than 500 breweries.

“I knew I wanted to open a brewery in 2014 after I saw a microscope in a craft brewery,” Rigler said. “My two worlds of science and beer collided right then! I enrolled in the Brewing Certification program at the University of California San Diego with the dream of opening a brewery in Tempe. That dream became a reality when Hundred Mile Brewing opened its doors.”

Head Brewer Valerie Adee, also an ASU graduate, was previously part of the Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s research and development team as well as head brewer at Trademark Brewing. “I had been a fan of her beer since 2016 and knew I wanted that level of quality at my brewery,” Rigler said.

Hundred Mile Brewing Co. is aptly named for the fact that no beer brewed onsite will travel more than 100 miles, ensuring the freshest beer. With 24 taps, Adee will highlight local and seasonal ingredients to add to the rotating selection of brews.

Hundred Mile Brewing Co.’s popular beers include Infinite Coyote West Coast IPA, Desert Neon Hazy IPA and Mexican lager with sea salt and lime. Food favorites include the Hundred Mile Burger, fried chicken sandwich with habanero berry sauce, fish and chips, and homemade potato chips.

“Guests at Hundred Mile Brewing can expect a welcoming space with clean, balanced, fresh beer, a chef-inspired menu, signature cocktails and a pet-friendly patio,” Rigler said. “It’s literally my dream come true, and I will never take my guests for granted. The most fun I have is when I walk around the floor and speak with my guests.”

In April, Hundred Mile Brewing Co. will launch Pink Boots West Coast Pale Ale and donate $1 from the sale of each pint to the Pink Boots Society, which serves to assist, inspire and encourage women and non- binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit hundredmilebrewing.com.