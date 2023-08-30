Homeward Bound Names New CEO

Homeward Bound recently announced Sam Fowler as its new CEO. He comes to the organization after a highly successful tenure as VP of development at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, boasting a diverse background encompassing leadership roles in various sectors.

With a profound commitment to serving communities, Fowler’s professional journey includes leadership roles as executive director of the Magic Valley Club in Idaho, chief development officer of the Greater Scottsdale and East Valley Clubs, and VP of development at BGCAZ.

“I am truly honored and excited to join the Homeward Bound team as CEO. Homeward Bound’s mission resonates deeply with my passion for community engagement and empowering individuals to be part of something greater than themselves,” Fowler said. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Homeward Bound and contributing to the organization’s continued growth and success.”

Whitney Silence, who has served Homeward Bound as CEO for the last 10 years, is confident of the appointment. “Moving forward, I am excited to join you as a passionate advocate for Homeward Bound’s crucial mission while supporting Sam and the team in meaningful ways.”

