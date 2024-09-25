Herberger Theater Center presents high-energy tribute to 60 years of Motown

On October 4-5, 2024, the Herberger Theater Center presents HITCity: Temptations Edition—a high-energy tribute to 60 years of Motown.

This Broadway-style revue brings the iconic hits of The Temptations and The Supremes to life with electrifying vocals and choreography to celebrate 60 years of iconic music. The show includes highlights of the extraordinary journey to stardom of both The Temptations and The Supremes. Songs include their most popular hits: “My Girl,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “Standing on the Top,” “Get Ready,” “Baby Love,” “My World Is Empty,” “Uptight” and more.

HITCity: Temptations Edition is endorsed & executive produced by Dr. Otis Williams, founder and original member of The Temptations. The revue features a Broadway star-studded cast of singers. HITCity is directed and choreographed by Edgar Godineaux and music supervised by Kenny Seymour.

The Temptations are one of the most prolific vocal groups to be signed by Motown Records, winning four Grammy Awards in total. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts, creating 42 Billboard Top 10 Hits, with 14 amazing songs reaching #1 on the charts. With dazzling costumes, vibrant sets, and captivating performances, HITCity: Temptations Edition is an unforgettable musical experience.

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP Meet & Greet packages available. Visit herbergertheater.org for more information.