Help Students Get the Mental Health Resources They Need

Almost half of Arizona State University students in the past year reported experiencing depression that made it difficult to function. And 85.5 percent of ASU students say that if they were feeling distressed, they would appreciate it if someone helped them get the support they need.

Some of ASU’s most meaningful student-support programs are widely available or free to students because of donor support. Donors enable ASU to help students through good times and bad.

Here are three ways you can support ASU programs that provide meaningful aid to students:

ASU Counseling Services provides free and confidential support for students at all four metropolitan Phoenix campuses and allows Sun Devils anywhere in the world, at any time of day or night, to reach someone through Open Call and Open Chat. In addition to clinical services, Counseling Services runs peer-led discussions and support groups where students can support and connect with each other.

ASU Family Student Crisis Fund helps students endure an unexpected crisis, like a medical emergency. Students who receive support in a crisis often say it made the difference between staying in school or dropping out.

The Charter Fund allows ASU to enact innovative programs that increase accessibility to higher education and ensure the success of each student.

