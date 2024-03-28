Visit HonorHealth

March 28, 2024

Frontdoors Media Names Phoebe Glawe-Sergent as Chief of Staff

Frontdoors Media and The Red Book are proud to announce the hiring of Phoebe Glawe-Sergent as the new chief of staff. With a background in account and project management as well as nonprofit work, Glawe-Sergent will manage The Red Book’s publishing operation, including membership.

“We are thrilled to add Phoebe to our team here at Frontdoors and The Red Book and look forward to having her increase her presence in our community as a representative of our work,” said Andrea Tyler Evans, Publisher and CEO.

Glawe-Sergent, an Arizona native, received her Bachelor of Science degree in strategic communication at Northern Arizona University and her master’s in education at ASU. She later served as a corps member for Teach for America, where she taught middle school language arts and social studies. She has also held positions at the Arizona Science Center and, most recently, Manley Creative. 

Glawe-Sergent succeeds former chief of staff Lori Appleby Hoke, who retired in February. She will officially begin her role at Frontdoors Media on April 1 and can be reached at Phoebe@frontdoorsmedia.com.

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
