Frontdoors Media Names Phoebe Glawe-Sergent as Chief of Staff

“We are thrilled to add Phoebe to our team here at Frontdoors and The Red Book and look forward to having her increase her presence in our community as a representative of our work,” said Andrea Tyler Evans, Publisher and CEO.

Glawe-Sergent, an Arizona native, received her Bachelor of Science degree in strategic communication at Northern Arizona University and her master’s in education at ASU. She later served as a corps member for Teach for America, where she taught middle school language arts and social studies. She has also held positions at the Arizona Science Center and, most recently, Manley Creative.

Glawe-Sergent succeeds former chief of staff Lori Appleby Hoke, who retired in February. She will officially begin her role at Frontdoors Media on April 1 and can be reached at Phoebe@frontdoorsmedia.com.