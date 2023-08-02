Fresh Start Names New Chief Impact Officer

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation recently named Angela Tate as their new chief impact officer.

In her new role, Tate will lead Fresh Start’s social work and community engagement teams and strategies by identifying and addressing the needs of women in underserved communities and communities of color across the Valley.

“As a woman of color, I know firsthand the unique obstacles and challenges that women in Greater Phoenix face in transforming their lives to support themselves and their families and pursue their dreams,” Tate said. “I believe the term ‘women empowerment’ is meaningless until there are systems and strategies in place to support it, and it is an honor and privilege to have been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to expand Fresh Start’s impact.”

Tate previously served as the Regional Vice President of Community Impact in the Western States for the American Heart Association. Tate also served as the internal consultant to the Western States on community and population health strategies and trends, focusing on programs to improve health and wellness across underserved communities.

“Angela brings more than 20 years of experience in developing partnerships to achieve organizational goals and deliver life-changing community impact. Her skills and dedication are exceptional, and her passion for helping women is an invaluable asset to Fresh Start and the communities we serve,” said President and CEO Kim McWaters.

Fresh Start’s mission is to provide access and resources that help women achieve self-sufficiency and use their strength to thrive.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit freshstartwomen.org