Del E. Webb Foundation Invests in Creighton’s New Phoenix Campus

The Del E. Webb Foundation is investing $1.5 million in the Creighton University Health Sciences Campus – Phoenix. The gift supports an innovative new facility that will expand much-needed health sciences education in Maricopa County.

The seven-story, 185,000-square-foot academic health sciences facility opened in September. Located in the heart of midtown Phoenix, the campus is expected to eventually enroll nearly 900 students, invigorating Arizona’s healthcare infrastructure with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, occupational therapists, physical therapists and more.

Creighton’s expansion into Arizona comes at a crucial time for the state, which faces a population boom and an urgent shortage of healthcare workers. Arizona currently ranks 32nd in the nation in the number of physicians per 100,000 people. Expanding training opportunities through residencies, fellowships and a new four-year medical school on the Creighton Phoenix campus will increase the likelihood that more physicians and other healthcare professionals who have studied in Arizona will remain and practice in the state.

“This is an extraordinary moment in time in Arizona where the Del E. Webb Foundation recognizes the importance of investing in the education, training and growth of our health workforce. We are delighted to partner with Creighton University, which has an exceptional reputation for training physicians, nurses and health professionals who are deeply committed to healing and serving the whole person,” said John B. Lees, D.O., president of the Del E. Webb Foundation.

With a home campus in Omaha, Nebraska, Creighton is the largest Catholic health professions educator in the nation and the only Catholic university with two comprehensive health sciences campuses. Creighton has maintained a presence in Phoenix for more than a decade, sending medical students to St. Joseph’s for rotations.

“Creighton is committed to preparing highly qualified, compassionate health professionals for the Southwest. Its programs will address the growing shortage of Arizona healthcare professionals while also sparking economic growth throughout the region,” said Creighton President the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, Ph.D. “We welcome the Del E. Webb Foundation to a growing group of partners who are eager to increase access to healthcare in the state.”