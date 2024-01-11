Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona Names New Executive Director

Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona, a nonprofit dedicated to helping disadvantaged middle and high school students graduate and prepare for their careers, recently named Stephanie Bridgeo as its new executive director.

Bridgeo joins the organization with over 20 years of nonprofit experience, having held many positions for the Salvation Army and, most recently, as the area director for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. She succeeds Amy Pfeifer, the Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona executive director since 2015.

“It is an absolute privilege to be joining the Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona team,” Bridgeo said. “I am excited for this new opportunity to partner with a tremendous network of people who have invested in the lives and education of BHGH scholars. Amy has provided solid leadership to pave the way for a wonderful transition, and I look forward to building upon that success as a catalyst for continued growth and expansion of the organization.”

Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona has been serving Arizona youth since 1989, with the mission to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit bhghaz.org.