Ballet Arizona Announces Daniela Cardim as New Artistic Director

Ballet Arizona recently announced its new artistic director, internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, director and arts leader Daniela Cardim, who will assume the appointment beginning July 1. Cardim will be the first woman to hold the position and the fourth artistic director for the organization, succeeding Ib Andersen’s 24 years of leadership.

“I am delighted and honored to have been chosen to be Ballet Arizona’s next artistic director,” said Cardim. “The company has an incredible pool of talent, and I cannot wait to start working with its wonderful artists and staff.”

Cardim began her career as a dancer at Ballet of Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro in 1994, becoming a soloist in 1995 and performing lead roles in ballets such as Giselle, L’après-midi d’un Faune (Nijinsky) and Suite en Blanc (Lifar). She then joined the Dutch National Ballet in 1999, rising to distinction in the company and performing a vast repertoire, including key roles in Sleeping Beauty and Romeo and Juliet.

While still a student, Cardim began choreographing and soon proved herself an exceptional talent. Her first works for the Dutch National Ballet garnered her swift recognition in the dance world. By 2015, Dance Europe Magazine lauded Cardim as a “New Name to Watch.” Her recent works, such as Reset, Stabat Mater and Baroque Encounters, have made Cardim a celebrated name.

Additionally, Cardim has worked as a ballet teacher and mentor for student dancers, including mentoring young choreographers at The Royal Ballet School and creating works for their Summer Intensive programs.

Since 2013, Cardim has served in a variety of leadership roles at the New English Ballet Theatre in London, starting as a project manager, followed by a promotion to company and general manager in 2014, and to assistant director in 2022.

“The board of directors is thrilled to announce Daniela Cardim as Ballet Arizona’s new artistic director,” said board chair Mike Bolar. “Her vision for the organization will bring a richness to Ballet Arizona’s already vast repertoire that will make this company a nationally- and internationally-recognized institution.”

“Daniela brings tremendous skill as both a leader and choreographer, as well as a remarkable knowledge of the art form,” said Jami Kozemczak, Ballet Arizona’s executive director. “We are also looking forward to seeing how Daniela will uplift The School of Ballet Arizona and our community engagement offerings through her passion for dance education. I think this will mark an incredibly transformative and exhilarating era for the organization.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to balletaz.org.