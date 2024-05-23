Arizona Community Foundation Distributes Nearly $110M to Arizona Communities

The Arizona Community Foundation, its donors and partners announced a total distribution of $109,820,976 in grant, scholarship and loan distributions for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This amount represented funds of the Arizona Community Foundation and its six statewide regional offices in Cochise, Flagstaff, the Gila Valley, Sedona, Yavapai County and Yuma.

Excluding impact loans, ACF and its donors distributed more than $106.6 million across 7,619 grants. Both discretionary and advised grants and scholarships were awarded in five strategic priority areas: Health Innovations, Community Improvement & Development, Environment & Sustainability, Arts & Culture and Quality Education.

In the area of Quality Education, the Arizona Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling more than $31 million during the year, including $5.7 million in college scholarships for the benefit of 1,635 Arizona students.

At nearly $37 million, grants in the area of Health Innovations received the largest share of distributions, which were awarded to 2,879 organizations and programs in the areas of health, health care, medical research and a variety of human services.

Nearly $11.2 million went to 700 programs in the category of Community Improvement & Development, which includes economic development, law, justice, public safety, housing and neighborhood programs.

Another $4 million was distributed to 496 organizations and programs in the areas of Environment & Sustainability, including environmental education, renewable resources, conservation and animal welfare.

Nearly $11.3 million was awarded to 573 Arts & Culture organizations across Arizona, including artists, music and cultural institutions.

In addition to these grants, 146 nonprofits with dedicated agency endowments managed by the Arizona Community Foundation received their annual distributions totaling $12 million.

ACF is a national leader in impact investing, through which the organization and its partners, USDA Rural Development, Metro Phoenix Affordable Housing Collaborative and LISC, invested an additional $3.2 million in below-market loan funding to seven organizations. These funds work alongside traditional grantmaking, accomplishing two goals: producing measurable social impact and building resources for future investing.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azfoundation.org.