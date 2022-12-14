Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

Dec. 14, 2022

A Special Holiday Message from Bishop John P. Dolan

Christmas: It’s that time of year when our hearts yearn for home to savor time with those we love as we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, that long-ago night in Bethlehem. There’s an air of festivity almost everywhere we turn in December, with colorful Christmas light displays and elaborate decorations.

This will be the first year ever that I won’t be with my parents and extended family in San Diego for Christmas Eve. Phoenix is my new home, and the people of this thriving metropolis have extended a very warm welcome. For that, I am most grateful.

As I travel our community, I’m struck by the deep faith and lively spirit of those who dwell here in the desert, a landscape not unlike the one that served as a backdrop for a truly pivotal moment in history — the night a tiny, fragile, newborn King was born to save us.

As we gather with our loved ones this year to share a meal, worship, laugh and open gifts, let us keep in mind the simplicity and silence of that holy night when Christ took on flesh to redeem us. Let us seek out the lonely, the lost and the left behind to offer hope and compassion. My prayer is that the love we share will bring consolation and healing to those we encounter.

May you experience a truly joyful and blessed Christmas and a New Year filled with abundant blessings.

Bishop John P. Dolan
Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit dphx.org

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Featured
Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Style Unlocked: The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Style Unlocked: The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Next Doors: Promise of a New Day

Next Doors: Promise of a New Day

A 2nd Act: Bond of Brothers

A 2nd Act: Bond of Brothers

Back to Top