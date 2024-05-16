6 New Honorees Inducted into the Scottsdale History Hall of Fame

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce inducted six prominent Valley leaders and organizations into the Scottsdale History Hall of Fame during a ceremony held on May 7, at The Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

“It’s a privilege to honor those who have played pivotal roles in making Scottsdale the vibrant city it is today. The legacy of these remarkable individuals and organizations is truly inspiring,” said Mark Stanton, president & CEO of the Chamber.

The inductees are:

Jim Ford — Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ford served for 47 years in the Scottsdale Fire Department. His research on automatic sprinkler system ordinances earned him international recognition.

Jim Lane — Former Mayor Jim Lane’s instrumental contributions to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, ASU SkySong and the Scottsdale Cure Corridor Initiative have helped shape the city’s future.

Linda Milhaven — Three-term City Council member and community leader Linda Milhaven has championed initiatives to enhance cultural enrichment and economic growth.

Raoul Zubia — Raoul Zubia’s advocacy for Scottsdale’s welfare has earned him widespread admiration. From his philanthropic endeavors to his civic engagements, his commitment to community service continues to uplift and inspire others.

Community Celebrating Diversity (CCD) — CCD’s mission to promote diversity and inclusivity has enriched Scottsdale’s cultural landscape. Its Martin Luther King Jr. event serves as a testament to its mission of fostering unity and understanding within the community.

Nationwide (formerly Scottsdale Insurance Company) — Nationwide’s longstanding commitment to Scottsdale’s prosperity has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s growth and development. Its philanthropic endeavors and community-focused initiatives have left a legacy of corporate responsibility.

In fall 2024, the Past Presidents’ Council of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce will announce six new inductees into the Scottsdale History Hall of Fame as well as the date and place of the 2025 celebration.

