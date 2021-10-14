The Joy Bus Diner Reopens with a New Chef and the Same Amazing Mission

Photo: Chef Joshua Herbert

After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, The Joy Bus Diner in Phoenix has reopened with a new chef, new menu items and the same mission: to bring chef-inspired meals and caring conversations to cancer patients Valleywide.

The Joy Bus Diner’s new chef, Joshua Hebert, has been a star of the Valley culinary scene from Posh Improvisational Cuisine to Hot Noodles, Cold Sake. “I wanted to do something meaningful to me, which is something The Joy Bus can offer,” said Hebert, who lost both parents to cancer.

The Joy Bus was founded in 2011 by Food Network “Chopped” champion Jennifer Caraway, who lost her dear friend Joy to cancer. The Joy Bus is a true community organization delivering meals Valley-wide with the support of local restaurants, chefs, suppliers, farms and dedicated volunteers who all share a passion for the organization’s mission and the people it serves.

Located at 3375 E. Shea Blvd, The Joy Bus Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with breakfast and lunch items highlighting many local suppliers. Proceeds from the diner support The Joy Bus’ meal delivery program. You can also support The Joy Bus by purchasing the More than a Meal cookbook featuring recipes from the Valley’s most celebrated chefs and attending fundraising events. Follow the Joy Bus on Facebook for more information.