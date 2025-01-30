The Best Beverage Festivals this Spring

As we head toward spring, several festivals offer beverages, food, entertainment and more to fit a variety of tastes.

Arizona Strong Beer Festival, Feb. 15, Scottsdale

The 24th annual event hosted by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild offers more than 500 samples from over 100 breweries, food trucks, games and live entertainment.

Arizona Cocktail Weekend, Feb. 27-March 4

Celebrating its 13th year, Arizona Cocktail Weekend includes exclusive tastings, educational seminars, cocktail-paired dinners and three signature events — Cocktail Carnival with interactive experiences and samples, Top Bars, which showcases cocktails from 40 of the world’s best bars, and Last Slinger Standing, a competition of 16 top Arizona mixologists. Events take place at various venues.

Celebrity Wine & Spirits Festival, March 15, Scottsdale

The Celebrity Wine & Spirits Festival features famously named wines and spirits to sip and sample, from Phoenix Suns legend Tom Chambers to musician Roger Clyne. The event also features live music, seminars, gourmet food trucks and an auction of celebrity-signed bottles. A portion of the event proceeds goes to Scottsdale Arts.

Spirits of Mexico Festival, March 22-23, Phoenix

The event celebrates the food, beverages, traditions and culture of Mexico with cooking and mixology classes, live music, guided tastings, arts and crafts workshops and more.